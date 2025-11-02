Marks carried the ball 10 times for 27 yards and failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 18-15 loss to the Broncos.

The rookie split the workload with Nick Chubb almost equally, but neither RB was able to gain much yardage. Marks has seen double-digit carries in three straight games, compiling 104 rushing yards on just 3.4 yards per carry but adding a 7-69-1 line on 12 targets, and he's not making much of a case to pass Chubb on the depth chart completely. The Texans saw C.J. Stroud (concussion) leave Sunday's game early, and if he gets replaced under center by Davis Mills in Week 10, it could mean a bigger emphasis on the ground attack against the Jaguars.