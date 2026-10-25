Marks rushed 19 times for 66 yards and caught his only target for 15 yards in Sunday's 27-21 overtime loss to the Giants.

Mark remained busy in the absence of David Montgomery (groin), handling 20 touches while no other running back got a touch for the Texans. Over the last three games, the first of which Montgomery left early and the last two of which he missed, Marks has recorded 247 scrimmage yards on 56 touches. Marks missed some action in the second half Sunday due to a leg injury but returned to the game. Houston's Week 8 bye will give both Marks and Montgomery a chance to heal up, and Houston would likely return to a backfield platoon in Week 9 against the Chargers if Montgomery's ready to play.