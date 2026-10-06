Marks rushed six times for 22 yards and a touchdown while failing to reel in his only target during Sunday's 34-30 loss to the Cowboys.

Marks logged four fewer carries than David Montgomery (10), but he was able to notch a six-yard score in the fourth quarter. The running back has now scored in back-to-back contests as he attempts to eat into Montgomery's workload in the backfield. Neither running back is a particularly appealing option in fantasy at the moment, but Marks is trending in the right direction.