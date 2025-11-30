Texans' Woody Marks: Returns to action Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Marks (foot) returned to Sunday's game against the Colts, DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com reports.
Marks exited the contest after sustaining a foot injury, but was subsequently able to return to action and reclaim his role in a Week 13 Houston backfield that also includes Nick Chubb.
More News
-
Texans' Woody Marks: Hurts foot Sunday•
-
Texans' Woody Marks: Solid as lead back in win•
-
Texans' Woody Marks: Subdued showing in good matchup•
-
Texans' Woody Marks: Elevated workload not part of plan•
-
Texans' Woody Marks: Leads backfield in win over Jags•
-
Texans' Woody Marks: Could see increased workload•