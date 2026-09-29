Marks turned five carries into 15 yards and a touchdown and hauled in his lone target for six yards during the Texans' 19-17 loss to the Colts on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 52 yards.

Marks and David Montgomery both averaged only three yards per carry during Sunday's loss, though the former found the end zone for the first time this season on a one-yard rushing touchdown late in the fourth quarter. Marks' 20 snaps on offense was behind Montgomery's 34, though neither running back has found much success in the rushing attack in each of the Texans' last two games. Houston will look to avoid an 0-4 start to the season in Week 4 against Dallas.