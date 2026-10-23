Marks is lined up to start at running back against the Giants on Sunday with David Montgomery (groin) ruled out.

With Montgomery sidelined this past Sunday against Jacksonville in London, Marks put up a 15-56-0 rushing line while catching two of three targets for 25 yards. That production was very similar to the previous week versus Tennessee, when Marks played the bulk of Houston's offensive snaps due to Montgomery's early exit and posted a 15-62-0 rushing line along with a 4-23-0 receiving line. Montgomery has yet to practice since getting hurt, so it's possible Marks could lead the backfield again Week 8 versus the Chargers, though next week's practice reports will shed more light on that scenario.