Marks (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game at Kansas City.

After Marks began the week with no activity due to an ankle injury Wednesday, coach DeMeco Ryans told Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle that the rookie fourth-round pick was among a select few DNPs that was expected to be OK for Week 14 action. Marks then progressed to a limited session Thursday and all activity Friday, thereby clearing him to play Sunday. Since the Texans' Week 6 bye, Marks has turned 110 touches into 441 yards from scrimmage and two TDs over the last seven contests, while fellow RB Nick Chubb notched 61 touches for 232 total yards and one TD during that span. As a result, Marks should retain a majority share of the backfield reps among the pair this weekend.