Marks (calf) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest versus the Broncos.

Marks showed up as limited due to a calf injury on Thursday's practice report, but a full session Friday has cleared him for Week 9 action. Since the Texans' Week 6 bye, he's turned 28 touches into 146 yards from scrimmage and one TD over the last two games, while veteran RB Nick Chubb has combined for 25 touches for 80 total yards and no TDs during that stretch.