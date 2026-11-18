Marks (concussion) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Colts.

After sustaining a concussion in this past Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Browns, Marks will be sidelined for the first time this season after he was unable to practice in any capacity on a short week. The second-year player had been operating as the Texans' clear lead back over the past four contests, but for at least one week, those duties are expected to fall to David Montgomery (groin), who has been cleared to return to action following a four-game absence. Once Marks clears the protocol, he could be form a timeshare with Montgomery.