Marks rushed nine times for 42 yards and caught his lone target for a two-yard loss in the Texans' 36-31 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

While David Montgomery stole the headlines with three total touchdowns, Montgomery wasn't exactly efficient with his 20 carries, turning them into just 60 yards (3.0 YPC). Marks averaged 4.7 yards per carry with his nine attempts and actually out-snapped his veteran backfield mate 40 to 39 and ran 20 routes to Montgomery's 14, proving the 50-50 split talk from the summer to be true in the season opener. Marks remains an elite fantasy bench stash with some standalone value as an RB3 during bye weeks.