Marks rushed for 18 times for 44 yards and brought in his only target for seven yards in the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Marks surprisingly found running room hard to come by against what had been a very generous Titans defense. However, the good news for Marks' fantasy managers was the fact he finally operated as the clear lead option over Nick Chubb, who garnered only three carries. Sunday's results not withstanding, Marks has an encouraging outlook for a Week 12 Thursday night home matchup against the Bills' porous front seven.