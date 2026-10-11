Marks carried the ball 15 times for 62 yards and caught all four of his targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans.

The 19 touches and 85 scrimmage yards were season highs for Marks, and the added volume came after David Montgomery left the game in the second quarter due to a groin strain and didn't return. Marks has been trending toward taking on a larger share of the load anyway as a result of Montgomery's ineffectiveness, but if the veteran back is forced to miss any additional time, the decision on who the Texans' No. 1 RB is would be made for coach DeMeco Ryans. Through five games, Marks has 149 rushing yards and two TDs along with an 11-54-0 line through the air on 13 targets, but his 3.5 yards per carry is a reflection of the offensive line's struggles. If he does take on the top job in the backfield in Week 6, it'll come against a very stingy Jaguars run defense.