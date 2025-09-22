Marks rushed six times for 27 yards and brought in one of two targets for nine yards in the Texans' 17-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Marks logged just three fewer carries than backfield mate Nick Chubb, recording new career highs in rush attempts and rushing yards in the process. The rookie fourth-round pick also recorded a reception for the second consecutive game, and Marks could see his role continue to expand in a Week 4 home matchup against a Titans defense that allowed 102 rushing yards and three touchdowns to Jonathan Taylor on Sunday.