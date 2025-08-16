Marks rushed seven times for 40 yards and brought in his only target for no gain in the Texans' 20-3 preseason win over the Panthers on Saturday afternoon.

Marks entered the game after starter Nick Chubb and finished as the team leader in rushing yards on the afternoon. The rookie fourth-round pick started off hot by gaining 19 rushing yards on his first two carries, and he enjoyed a strong afternoon overall in his quest to solidify a meaningful spot in the backfield pecking order come the regular season. Joe Mixon (ankle/foot) remains on the NFI list with no definitive return timeline, so Marks could certainly be looking at a No. 3 spot at minimum to open the 2025 campaign.