Marks rushed eight times for eight yards in Sunday's 20-6 loss to the Bengals. He added five catches for 27 yards on six targets.

Neither Marks nor David Montgomery (6-10-0 rushing) could get anything going on the ground against Cincinnati, as C.J. Stroud was actually the team's leading rusher with three carries for 29 yards. In the passing game, Marks out-targeted Montgomery six to two, as Montgomery turned in a 2-14-0 receiving line. The backfield duo split snaps essentially right down the middle again for the second straight week, as Montgomery played 42 snaps to Marks' 38 against the Bengals. Marks is an RB3/4 headed into Week 3 against the Colts. Montgomery remains the favorite for goal-line work.