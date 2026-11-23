Head coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Marks (concussion) is "trending in the right direction," and the Texans "are hopeful to have him" for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

After sustaining a concussion in a Nov. 15 loss to the Browns, Marks was unable to clear the five-step protocol on a short week and ended up sitting out this past Thursday's 26-3 win over the Colts. Since then, Marks appears to have progressed on some level through the protocol, though it's not yet clear if he'll be available to practice when the Texans kick off Week 12 prep Wednesday. If Marks ends up getting the green light to play versus the Ravens, he may be part of a timeshare in the backfield or be forced to settle for No. 2 duties behind David Montgomery (groin), who returned from a four-game absence in Week 11 to run for a season-high 107 yards.