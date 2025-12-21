Marks (ankle) remains listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders but appears likely to be inactive for the contest, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Though Marks exited last week's win over the Cardinals and managed just one limited practice this week, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reported late Saturday that the rookie running back was planning on playing Sunday. Ultimately, Marks doesn't look like he'll be able to give it a go, with official confirmation on his status set to arrive when Houston posts its inactive list 90 minutes prior to the 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Marks trending toward sitting out, Nick Chubb (ribs) -- who is also listed as questionable but appears on track to play -- is projected to lead the Houston backfield in carries. Jawhar Jordan is also expanded to have an expanded role in the game plan after he accounted for 118 total yards on 17 touches in the Week 15 win over Arizona.