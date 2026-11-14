Marks will be the Texans' lead back against the Browns on Sunday after David Montgomery (groin) was ruled out for that contest.

Montgomery was initially tagged as questionable for Week 10 after logging a full practice Friday, but the veteran running back will end up missing a fourth straight game due to a groin injury. That means Marks will once again operate as Houston's RB1 while Emari Demercado and Dare Ogunbowale -- the latter of whom was signed to the practice squad and elevated to the active roster Saturday -- provide backfield depth. Marks has logged at least 15 carries in each of his last four outings, and over that span, he has turned 67 carries into 254 yards (3.8 YPC) and added eight catches on 12 targets for 67 yards. He has not found the end zone since Week 4 against the Cowboys.