The Texans selected Crawford in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 195th overall.

Crawford (5-foot-11, 187 pounds) is less heralded than his former Central Michigan teammate Sean Bunting, who Tampa Bay selected in the second round, but Crawford is a promising prospect in his own right. He played a leading role in Central Michigan's smothering pass defense last year after transferring from Oregon State, where he earned a starting role as a redshirt freshman in 2016. Crawford might ideally play in the slot given his relatively slight frame, but he might have enough speed to contribute outside snaps after he was credited with a 4.37-second 40 at the Central Michigan pro day.