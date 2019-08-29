Texans' Xavier Crawford: Returns from hamstring injury
Crawford (hamstring) had two assisted tackles in Saturday's preseason game at Dallas.
Crawford appeared to suffered the injury in the preseason opener and sat out the second contest, but he returned to play 34 defensive snaps Saturday. The rookie sixth-round pick is fighting for a depth role in the Texans' secondary.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football rankings: Sell Williams
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified Fantasy football busts...
-
Picking No. 12 in PPR
Picking at the end of the first round allows for two elite pass-catchers, writes Ben Gretch.
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
If you're in the back of the draft, it's easy to go heavy on wide receiver. Jamey Eisenberg...
-
Who to draft in every slot in PPR
How should you build your team? We've got you covered with a team-building strategy from slots...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
Without a shot at an elite running back and potentially also being locked out of a top-flight...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
If Ezekiel Elliott falls, you've got a tough decision picking fifth overall. Here's how Jamey...