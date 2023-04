The Texans selected Hutchinson in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, 205th overall.

Hutchinson was projected to be a borderline Day 2 pick by many, so the Texans finally ended his slide. He was a target hog and very productive at Iowa State, highlighted by First Team All-American honors as a senior. Hutchinson doesn't pop off the page with athleticism which contributed to his fall, but he should have the chance to establish himself as a viable possession receiver as a pro.