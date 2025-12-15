Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Another quiet day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson caught one of two targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 40-20 win over the Cardinals in Week 15.
The Texans often deployed multiple tight ends, which limited opportunities for Hutchinson and other depth wideouts. Houston's wide receivers were targeted just seven times in the win. Hutchinson has seen his volume take a hit during the team's six-game win streak, recording six catches on 14 targets for 97 yards. Sunday was the fourth time during the win streak where Hutchinson had two or fewer targets.
