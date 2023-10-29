Hutchinson (foot) is active ahead of Sunday's game against the Steelers.
The rookie out of Iowa State was limited during Wednesday's practice, but he was able to log consecutive days of full participation both Thursday and Friday. Hutchinson has a chance to see an uptick in snaps on the Texans' offense with Robert Woods (foot) missing time.
More News
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Questionable after full practices•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Back to practicing in full•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Tending to foot injury•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Could see more snaps Sunday•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: No run on offense again•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: No run on offense•