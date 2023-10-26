Hutchinson (foot) was a full participant at practice Thursday.
After being limited at practice Wednesday, Hutchinson was able to get back up to full speed Thursday. He's on track to play Sunday at Carolina, and if Robert Woods (foot) is sidelined, Hutchinson could see a slight uptick in playing time in Week 8.
More News
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Questionable after full practices•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Tending to foot injury•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Could see more snaps Sunday•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: No run on offense again•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: No run on offense•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Targeted once in loss•