Hutchinson secured five of six targets for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Texans' 26-15 win over the 49ers on Sunday.

Hutchinson tied for the team lead in both receptions and targets while also setting the pace in receiving yards. All three components of Hutchinson's stat line were also career-best figures, making it quite the banner day for the third-year pro while making up for the absence of Nico Collins (concussion) and Christian Kirk (hamstring). Hutchinson's third touchdown reception of the season came on a 30-yard grab just before the halfway point of the third quarter, and if at least one of Collins or Kirk happens to remain sidelined for a Week 9 home matchup against the Broncos, the former could see an expanded role again.