Hutchinson could be a candidate to get starter-level snaps in Sunday's season opener versus the Rams, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Per Rapoport, the 2023 sixth-rounder has impressed behind the scenes, and with Christian Kirk (hamstring) sidelined, the snaps that don't go to top pass catcher Nico Collins are up for grabs. In that context, Hutchinson, along with rookie wideouts Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, should have added opportunities Sunday. The Texans' Week 1 snap counts will thus be telling, but Hutchinson is a player to monitor, especially if Kirk misses additional time.