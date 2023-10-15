Hutchinson may see added involvement in the passing game Sunday against the Saints with fellow rookie wideout Tank Dell (concussion) listed as questionable but not expected to play, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Meanwhile, Robert Woods (ribs) is listed as questionable but is expected to play, and Noah Brown (groin) was reinstated from injured reserve Saturday, so the Texans' receiver group is fairly healthy heading into Sunday, despite Dell's anticipated absence. Nico Collins and Woods will serve as the Texans' top two wideouts, but Hutchinson, Brown and John Metchie could all get opportunities to mix into three-receiver sets more than usual with Dell out of the mix. Hutchinson, a sixth-round pick out of Iowa State, has suited up in all five of the Texans' games to date but has drawn just two targets across 31 snaps on offense.