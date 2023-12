Hutchinson caught one of two targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns in Week 16.

Hutchinson, who played a season-high 65 snaps in Week 15, was down to 31 in Sunday's game due to the return of Nico Collins from a calf injury. Despite the loss, the Texans remain in the hunt for the AFC South title -- the Colts and Jaguars also lost. With something left to play for, that means any banged-up veteran wideouts should continue to keep Hutchinson on the lower end of the depth chart.