Hutchinson is on the Texans' initial 53-man roster projection, per DJ Bien-Aime of ESPN.com.

Hutchinson finished out the preseason Saturday, snagging his lone target for 24 yards while working with the first-team offense on Houston's first series. His path to the roster was made a lot clearer when the Texans traded John Metchie to the Eagles earlier in camp. Hutchinson is expected to fill a depth role, possibly behind one or both of the wideouts the Texans drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft.