Hutchinson caught four of five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 26-3 win over the Titans.

Hutchinson led the team in receiving yards while his four catches were tied for second with running back Woody Marks. The wide receiver has now reeled in 16 of 31 targets for 231 yards over the first five games of the season. The Texans announced that they traded for wide receiver Marvin Harrison on Sunday, and the addition of Harrison will definitely lower Hutchinson's upside as a fantasy asset moving forward.