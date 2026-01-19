Hutchinson caught four of 13 targets for 44 yards in the Texans' 28-16 loss to the Patriots in the divisional round Sunday.

With Nico Collins (concussion) sidelined, Hutchinson wound up leading the Texans in targets, although he didn't do much with that volume. The third-year wideout hadn't seen more than nine targets in a game during the regular season, and that only came in Week 18, as he compiled a 35-428-3 line on 57 targets over 17 games. Hutchinson will head into next season behind Collins, Jayden Higgins and potentially Jaylin Noel on the depth chart, even before accounting for any offseason additions to the WR room.