Hutchinson caught two of four targets in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to the Ravens in Week 17.
Hutchinson, who was given his most targets in five games, experienced an uptick in snap count (39) due to Tank Dell (knee) joining Stefon Diggs (knee) on injured reserve. Beyond No. 1 wideout Nico Collins, Hutchinson, John Metchie, Jared Wayne and Robert Woods filled out the depth chart.
More News
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Increase in usage•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Returns to action•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Practicing fully•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Not playing Week 13•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Questionable due to shoulder injury•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Limited by shoulder injury•