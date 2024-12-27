Hutchinson caught two of four targets in Wednesday's 31-2 loss to the Ravens in Week 17.

Hutchinson, who was given his most targets in five games, experienced an uptick in snap count (39) due to Tank Dell (knee) joining Stefon Diggs (knee) on injured reserve. Beyond No. 1 wideout Nico Collins, Hutchinson, John Metchie, Jared Wayne and Robert Woods filled out the depth chart.