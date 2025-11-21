Hutchinson did not record a target and had one carry for nine yards in Thursday's 23-16 win over Buffalo in Week 12.

Hutchinson was on the field for a season-low 21 snaps with his only contribution being a red-zone carry. The play started as an end-around on which it looked like he was going to throw the ball but ended up being a nine-yard scramble. This was the second time in three weeks that Hutchinson did not generate a target, but things could change Week 13 if starting quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) returns.