Hutchinson caught his lone target for 34 yards in Sunday's 24-21 loss to Jacksonville in Week 12.

Hutchinson had the Texans' longest play, a 34-yard reception in the fourth quarter on the way to a Nico Collins touchdown. The rookie has been more involved the last few weeks as wideouts further up the depth chart dealt with injuries. He's on the lower end of the target pecking order, but given the surge of Houston's passing offense the last four weeks -- 367 yards per game, 10 touchdowns -- Hutchinson is available for leftovers behind Nico Collins, Tank Dell. Dalton Schultz and Robert Woods.