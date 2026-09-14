Hutchinson caught three passes on six targets for 32 yards during the Texans' 36-31 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Hutchinson finished third among Texans pass catchers in both targets and receptions, including a 20-yard catch late in the fourth quarter. His 44 snaps on offense were second-most among wide receivers behind Nico Collins (57), suggesting that Hutchinson is the Texans' WR2 ahead of Kayshoun Boutte (36 snaps) and Jaylin Noel (24 snaps) in the absence of Jayden Higgins (knee, IR). The Texans will stay at home for Week 2 against the Bengals on Sept. 20.