Hutchinson is in line to serve as the Texans' No. 1 receiver for the second consecutive game in Sunday's Week 3 matchup against the Colts due to Nico Collins (hamstring) being ruled inactive for the contest.

Hutchinson was in the same slotting for the Week 2 loss to the Bengals, a game in which he saw nine targets on 51 routes run but only converted three into catches. Hutchinson ostensibly has a more palatable matchup Sunday, as the Colts have surrendered an elevated 72.7 percent catch rate and 17.9 yards per reception to wide receivers, along with three touchdowns, over the first two games.