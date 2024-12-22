Hutchinson caught his lone target for nine yards in Saturday's 27-19 loss to Kansas City in Week 16.

Hutchinson was on the field for 34 offensive snaps -- the most in his last four outings -- as john Metchie (shoulder) was inactive for the game. An injury that forced Tank Dell (kneecap) out of Saturday's game could grant more opportunities for Hutchinson going forward, although Robert Woods (34 snaps) was the main beneficiary of that injury Week 16.