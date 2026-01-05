Hutchinson caught five of nine targets for 84 yards in Sunday's 38-30 win over the Colts.

With Nico Collins getting held out of the game ahead of the playoffs, Hutchinson stepped up to lead the Texans in catches and receiving yards, tying his season high in receptions while setting new high-water marks for 2025 in yardage and targets. The third-year wideout finishes up the regular season with a career-best 35-428-3 line on 57 targets over 17 games, but he'll likely be a secondary option for C.J. Stroud in the wild-card round against the winner of Sunday night's AFC North clash between the Ravens and Steelers.