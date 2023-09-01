Hutchinson caught four of six targets for a team-high 48 yards in Houston's preseason finale against New Orleans on Sunday.

Hutchinson had moments during the preseason but needs to develop consistency. "That's all we ask for from Hutch is continue to get better, work hard," Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans told Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston. "That's what he's been doing, and it showed. It was good to see it finally come to fruition." Hutchinson, a sixth-round pick in the 2023 Draft, earned a spot on the 53-man roster, as did fellow wideout draftee Tank Dell.