Hutchinson caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Jacksonville.

Hutchinson's playing time was not impacted by the season debut of Christian Kirk, who missed Weeks 1 and 2 due to hamstring injury. While Hutchinson's snap volume remains healthy -- 61.9 percent Sunday, 62.9 for the season -- he's not an important target. Through three games, he has seven receptions on eight targets for 75 yards.