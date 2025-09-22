Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Maintains limited role
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hutchinson caught all three of his targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 17-10 loss to Jacksonville.
Hutchinson's playing time was not impacted by the season debut of Christian Kirk, who missed Weeks 1 and 2 due to hamstring injury. While Hutchinson's snap volume remains healthy -- 61.9 percent Sunday, 62.9 for the season -- he's not an important target. Through three games, he has seven receptions on eight targets for 75 yards.
