Hutchinson will likely see more playing time Week 7 with Christian Kirk (hamstring) ruled out against the Seahawks on Monday, Sam Warren of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Hutchinson splashed in Week 5's victory over the Ravens, when he caught two touchdown passes -- the wide receiver's first two scores since being drafted in 2023. He and Jaylin Noel are the most likely beneficiaries of Kirk's absence, although it should be noted that Houston's gameplan is expected to have a run-heavy focus. Head coach DeMeco Ryans talked about leaning on the running backs earlier in the week. Even so, if the running attack is successful, that could benefit the passing game, and targets might accrue to Hutchinson and the rest of the group.