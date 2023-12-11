Hutchinson caught two of three targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 30-6 loss to the Jets in Week 14.

Hutchinson emerged as the snap-count leader (41) among the team's wideouts following Nico Collins' departure after just three plays with a calf injury. Collins joined Tank Dell (lower leg, IR) and Dalton Schultz (hamstring) on the list of unavailable wideouts, which elevated Hutchinson and John Metchie (28 snaps). Noah Brown (37 snaps, zero catches, five targets) and Robert Woods (40, one, three) were around, but the passing game suffered without Collins and Dell. Adding to offense's troubles was quarterback C.J. Stroud leaving in the fourth quarter with a concussion. Houston, which travels to Tennessee for Week 15, may revert to a run-dominant gameplan, if it is without its top two wideouts, top tight end and starting quarterback.