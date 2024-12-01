Hutchinson (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans.
Hutchinson will miss his first game of the season after he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week due to the shoulder injury. With Hutchinson donning street clothes Week 13, Robert Woods and Jared Wayne will serve as the Texans' depth receivers behind the starting wideout trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell and John Metchie.
More News
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Questionable due to shoulder injury•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Limited by shoulder injury•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Severe drop in playing time•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Untargeted in win•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Season-high four targets•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Three targets in loss•