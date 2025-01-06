Hutchinson caught one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 23-14 win over Tennessee.
With Houston in playoff-preparation mode and John Metchie placed in the concussion protocol during the game, Hutchinson was allotted a position-high 48 snaps in the regular-season finale. Hutchinson's role in next Saturday's home playoff game against the Chargers could depend on Metchie's status.
More News
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Four targets in loss•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Increase in usage•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Returns to action•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Practicing fully•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Not playing Week 13•
-
Texans' Xavier Hutchinson: Questionable due to shoulder injury•