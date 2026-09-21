Hutchinson caught three passes on nine targets for 37 yards during the Texans' 20-6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Hutchinson operated in an elevated role on offense Sunday due to the absence of Nico Collins (hamstring). Hutchinson's 65 offensive snaps and nine targets were most among all Texans wide receivers, though he ended up catching only three passes from C.J. Stroud, with tight end Dalton Schultz leading Houston's pass catchers with a 12-140-0 receiving line (on 14 targets). Hutchinson has six catches for on 15 targets for 69 yards through two regular-season games, and he would be the WR1 against the Colts in Week 3 if Collins is not cleared to return.