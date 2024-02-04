Hutchinson finished the 2023 regular season with eight catches on 19 targets for 90 yards over 16 games. He also had five carries for 49 yards.

Hutchinson played a minor role for much of the season before injuries led to increased opportunities late in the season. He had four catches during the postseason, including a failed flea flicker seen as the turning point of the season-ending loss to the Ravens. Hutchinson is positioned for a greater role in 2024, as Houston is expected to move on from Noah Brown and could save cap space by releasing the Robert Woods, who turns 32 in April. However, the organization is likely to bring in more-established NFL bodies to compete for a job behind Nico Collins and Tank Dell (lower leg). That competition would also include teammate John Metchie, who occupied the spot immediately above Hutchinson on the depth chart in 2023.