Hutchinson caught three of five targets for 42 yards in the Texans' 16-13 win over the Titans on Sunday.

Hutchinson finished fourth on the team with his five targets, trailing Nico Collins (10), Dalton Schultz (nine) and rookie Jayden Higgins (seven). The third-year receiver now has 24 catches for 264 yards and three touchdowns across 10 games this season. With Collins and Christian Kirk healthy and rookie Jayden Higgins' role growing, Hutchinson doesn't carry much fantasy value headed into Thursday night's Week 12 game against Buffalo.