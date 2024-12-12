Hutchinson (shoulder) practiced in full Wednesday.
Hutchinson missed Week 13 with the injury, but Houston is now coming off its bye week, and he appears ready to play Sunday against the Dolphins. With Nico Collins back healthy alongside Tank Dell, Hutchinson will vie for wideout snaps with John Metchie and Robert Woods.
