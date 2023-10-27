Hutchinson (foot) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Hutchinson practiced fully Thursday and Friday after being a limited participant Wednesday, so the rookie is more likely than not to suit up, especially with Houston ruling out another receiver in Robert Woods (foot). Though he played his second-most snaps on offense (12) of the season in the Texans' last game Week 6 versus the Saints, Hutchinson won't necessarily see his role expand coming out of a Week 7 bye. While the Texans will be without Woods, the team will be getting rookie wideout Tank Dell (concussion) back from a one-game absence, leaving Hutchinson no better than fourth in the pecking order at receiver.