Hutchinson caught one of two targets for four yards in Sunday's 23-21 win over Las Vegas in Week 16.

The reemergence of Christian Kirk (40 snaps, five targets) had an impact on Hutchinson's output, who was limited to two targets for the third consecutive week. Hutchinson will maintain a high snap volume regardless of opponent or game plan, but any significant fantasy-level production is dependent on injuries to fellow wideouts. He's had two or fewer catches in five consecutive games.